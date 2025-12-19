Last-minute Christmas scramble: Arizonans rush to post offices and malls

The Brief Arizonans are crowding post offices and shopping malls just days before Christmas, with many shoppers opting for expedited shipping or accepting late deliveries as standard deadlines pass. Retail employees are calling for patience as Valley malls face gridlocked parking lots and long checkout lines during the final weekend scramble before the holiday.



With Christmas just days away, Arizonans are navigating packed parking lots and crowded post offices in a final scramble to complete their holiday to-do lists.

What we know:

At local U.S. Postal Service locations, customers expressed a mix of hope and resignation regarding shipping deadlines. While some shoppers, like Kim Sierka, are hoping last-minute gifts arrive by Christmas Eve, others have already accepted that their packages may arrive late.

"I just think people will be excited to get a package, even after Christmas," said Erika Hunter, who was shipping gifts Friday. "Everything’s over on the 25th. Well, now you got something coming on the 26th!"

The rush extends to Valley shopping centers, where retailers are seeing a massive influx of customers ahead of the final weekend before the holiday. Shoppers reported gridlocked parking lots and long checkout lines, leading store employees to ask for patience.

"Please don’t take it out on the workers," said Savannah, a retail employee. "We are just trying to get by."

What's next:

While the window for standard shipping has closed, major carriers continue to offer expedited services for those willing to pay a premium to ensure delivery by Dec. 25.

