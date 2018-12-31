Walgreens to shut 200 U.S. stores
Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
Macy's Backstage opens in Superstition Springs Mall
A shop within a shop is the best way to describe the off-price business of Macy's Backstage.
Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.
Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds
The kind of fiber bowls one might find at Chipotle, Sweetgreen, or Whole Foods have a dark secret -- though marketed as "100% compostable," these fiber bowls are actually treated with toxic "forever chemicals" which are linked to cancer and never break down in the environment, a new study from the New Food Economy found.
FedEx, UPS to start Sunday delivery in January 2020
FedEx and UPS will soon make deliveries 7 days a week, but those drivers may not be happy about it. According to the Wall Street Journal, drivers making Sunday deliveries will be paid less than those working Monday-Saturday because the lower pay is the best way for the companies to turn a profit and compete against Amazon.
Recall: Metal legs of some Super Jumper trampolines can fail
Super Jumper is recalling thousands of its trampolines citing problems with the metal legs which can give out.
Realty check: Could it be time to re-finance?
The Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate and while that rate doesn't directly affect mortgages, those rates have also been dropping. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez and Troy Hayden talk to Dean Wegner of Guardian Mortgage about things to consider before refinancing a mortgage.
Did Equifax let your data get stolen? If so, they owe you money, and you should file a claim now
After a massive 2017 data breach that resulted in 147 million people's sensitive personal and financial data being stolen, Equifax is now being ordered to pay up, according to an announcement from the FTC.
Woman loses hair ‘in clumps' after Nair was allegedly mixed into conditioner bought at Walmart
In a "very, very traumatic" experience, a Wisconsin woman's hair fell out in clumps after Nair hair removal cream was mixed in her conditioner, according to her mother.
About 180,000 fire alarms recalled due to failure to alert consumers of fire
On Wednesday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled about 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire alarms.
30 types of CVS Health brand eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall for 30 different types of CVS Health brand over-the-counter eye drops due to concerns about sterility of the products.
Preservative found in processed foods may be linked to autism, researchers suggest
A recent study found that there may be a link between a chemical in processed foods and autism.
Arizona Corporation Commission votes down effort to rescind 2017 APS rate hike
The Arizona Corporation Commission has voted to not rescind APS rate increases in 2017.
Fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives
Grandma's Fireworks is recalling more than 37,000 fireworks because they are overloaded with explosives.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Toys R Us' comeback
Cory's Corner: JW Marriott Desert Ridge summer staycation deals
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out summer staycation deals at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
Ford is adding 270,000 vehicles to a recall in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause them roll away unexpectedly.
Keeping it Local: Dirty Sailor Baking Company
We're munching on some baked treats from the Dirty Sailor Baking Company in Peoria.
Cory's Corner: Spring break at Jake's Unlimited
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out spring break deals at Jake's Unlimited!
New year, new deals: What to buy in 2019
A new year means a new year of good deals, but what are some of the best deals you can look forward to in 2019? FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has the details.