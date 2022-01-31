Amid catalytic converter theft wave, some are willing exploit legal loopholes on converter sales
As Arizona deals with a wave of catalytic converter thefts, we go undercover at some recycling yards in the Phoenix area to see if they will buy a catalytic converter from us, in violation of state law.
Catalytic converters in Arizona could be better protected under proposed law aiming to tighten loopholes
An Arizona lawmaker is hoping to help pass a law that would better protect victims of catalytic converter thefts, as well as help law enforcement agencies get the thieves in trouble.
'Staggering': Phoenix Police sees nearly 6,500% spike in reported catalytic converter theft cases
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Arizona across most cities, and in Phoenix, we're seeing a nearly 6,500% rise in reported cases. We take a look at why, the cost for the victim, the payout for the suspect, and how police departments are handling the cases.
Court documents detail life of crime for alleged serial burglar who blames drug addiction for his troubles
Chandler Police officials say Charles Payne, who has been in and out of prison since the late 1980s, has made a career out of 'smash and grab.' They say he has broken into dozens of businesses, costing innocent people tens of thousands of dollars. Payne, meanwhile, blamed his behavior on drug addiction.
Aspen University investigation: Students vent frustration amid nursing board probe into private college
Students with a private, for-profit online university are sharing their frustration, as Arizona officials are looking into Aspen University, and calling for an outside consultant to straighten out the school.
A 'tidal wave' of drugs: Mother left heartbroken as Arizona authorities deal with record amounts of fentanyl
DEA officials say nearly 12 million fentanyl pills were seized in 2021, which is double the amount seized the year before. The 'tidal wave of drugs,' as DEA officials put it, is having an impact on many Arizonans.
AirTag stalking: Alleged victims speak out as privacy concerns mount over new Apple tracking product
In recent months, Apple's AirTag tracking device has been the center of controversy over privacy issues. With more and more people reportedly getting stalked by others via Apple's AirTag device, we are hearing from people in the Phoenix area who had similar experiences.
Murder on Christmas Day: prosecutors seek death for man accused of killing teen as he walked home from work
Christmas Eve 2020 was the last time Monique Cardiel saw her son, 18-year-old Tyler, alive for the last time. Tyler was heading to work, and while he was walking back home, Tyler was allegedly killed by Timothy Bell. Now, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bell.