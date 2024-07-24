Woman dead after shooting, crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left a woman dead.
The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on July 24 near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found a woman dead inside a car.
Investigators say the woman was being shot at by someone in another car while she was driving.
Police say a woman was shot at before she crashed into a cement irrigation box near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.
"While being shot at the victim was seen driving off the roadway and crashing into a large cement irrigation box," Sgt. Brian Bower said.
The victim was not identified.
The woman's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.