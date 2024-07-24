Woman dead after shooting, crash in south Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting and crash that left a woman dead.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on July 24 near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman dead inside a car.

Investigators say the woman was being shot at by someone in another car while she was driving.

Police say a woman was shot at before she crashed into a cement irrigation box near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

"While being shot at the victim was seen driving off the roadway and crashing into a large cement irrigation box," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The victim was not identified.

The woman's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Map of where the incident happened