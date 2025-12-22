Police: 2 dead in early morning Phoenix murder-suicide

The Brief Phoenix Police say 23-year-old Alexis Torres shot and killed 30-year-old Selena Felix early Monday before fleeing a traffic stop and later dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police standoff. Officers recovered an unharmed child from the suspect's vehicle who had been taken from an Avondale home; the Avondale Police Department is investigating that incident separately.



Two people are dead in what Phoenix Police say was a murder-suicide early Monday morning.

What we know:

At around 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 22, officers responded to reports of a woman being shot near Lower Buckeye Road and 71st Avenue. The caller who reported the shooting said she appeared to be dead.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, 30-year-old Selena Felix, dead in the road with several gunshot wounds.

"During the investigation, officers learned the suspect had left the shooting scene in a vehicle. Earlier at 2:25 a.m. an officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of 900 West Paseo Street, but the driver fled and barricaded himself in a nearby home. A young child was found unharmed inside the suspect’s vehicle and was safely turned over to DCS. Investigators determined that this vehicle was the vehicle that fled the shooting," Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said.

During negotiations to get the man to surrender, police say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, and was identified as 23-year-old Alexis Torres.

Police said the child found with Torres was taken from an Avondale home. The Avondale Police Department is investigating that incident.

Map of the area where the woman was found dead

What we don't know:

Police did not detail the relationship, if there was one, between the victim and suspect.

It's also unknown how Torres knew the Avondale child.

Help is Available:

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

