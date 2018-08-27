FedEx to end its ground delivery business with Amazon
FedEx says it will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as the online shopping giant builds its own fleet and becomes more of a threat to delivery companies.
Subway partners with Beyond Meat to roll out meatless meatball subs
The plant-based meat trend continues to grow in popularity, and Subway has announced that it will be the latest national chain to offer meatless protein options on its menu with a brand new meatless meatball sub.
Perkins restaurants up for sale as company files for bankruptcy
Multiple Perkins locations are closing as the restaurant chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy proceedings, according to a press release.
Walgreens to shut 200 U.S. stores
Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
Bowls used at Chipotle, Sweetgreen contain cancer-linked 'forever' chemicals, study finds
The kind of fiber bowls one might find at Chipotle, Sweetgreen, or Whole Foods have a dark secret -- though marketed as "100% compostable," these fiber bowls are actually treated with toxic "forever chemicals" which are linked to cancer and never break down in the environment, a new study from the New Food Economy found.
Made In Arizona: Woman turns father's cookies into local business
They are not your grandma's typical chocolate chip cookies. "Nom's Bake Shop" is baking up some treats that are anything but average.
Fox Restaurant Concepts sold to The Cheesecake Factory
The Valley-based company behind popular restaurants like Culinary Dropout, North Italia, and Flower Child has been sold to The Cheesecake Factory.
Charming Charlie closing all 261 stores after filing for bankruptcy for second time
Fashion and accessory retailer Charming Charlie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time and plans to close its remaining 261 stores.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day
Monday marks a final countdown of sorts for many Arizonans and Americans, as Tax Day, or the deadline to file taxes, is exactly one week away, on Monday, April 15. FOX 10's Marcy Jones is exploring the topic of taxes, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Tempe marijuana business buys out competitor
It's considered one of the biggest legal pot deals around, as Harvest Inc. of Tempe bought out its biggest competitor, Verano, for $850 million, making Harvest the biggest marijuana distribution company in the country. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Made in Arizona: Scottsdale business helps employers analyze potential employees' personalities
Scottsdale-based company takes an in-depth look at potential employees for companies across the world.
Stocks open higher as hope for trade deal with Mexico grows
Global markets are rising and gains for technology companies, banks and industrial firms have U.S. stocks on track for more record highs. Investors hoped trade tensions may be ebbing after media reports and President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Mexico are close to a trade deal.
Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman
FOX 10's John Hook talks to City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director, Christine McKay and Director of the L. Williams Seidman Research Institute, Dennis Hoffman about regional and Valley economic growth for 2018 and beyond, downtown development, and people moving to Arizona and who is employing them.
BE YOUR OWN BOSS: Entrepreneurs give advice on how to own your own business
What does it take to leave behind the security of a steady paycheck, subsidized insurance and a 401k account, in an effort to venture out and start one's own business? FOX 10's Matt Galka spoke with four people on their road to becoming their own boss.
Driver slams into Phoenix business
A driver plows into a Phoenix business, leaving a huge gaping hole in the building. He told police he fell asleep and doesn't even remember slamming into the store front near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Pokemon Go is a big boost for local business
Pokemon Go is one of the hottest downloads for smartphones. The game has been downloaded more than 5 million times since being released last Thursday. The new mobile game has people wandering around with their eyes glued to their smart-phones looking for Pokemon characters. Now the game is luring customers into local businesses.
Soccer store robbed again on July 4th
A valley business owner is asking for the public's help after his store was broken into overnight -- and this isn't the first time he's been hit on a holiday. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.