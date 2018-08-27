Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day video

Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day

Monday marks a final countdown of sorts for many Arizonans and Americans, as Tax Day, or the deadline to file taxes, is exactly one week away, on Monday, April 15. FOX 10's Marcy Jones is exploring the topic of taxes, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Tempe marijuana business buys out competitor video

Tempe marijuana business buys out competitor

It's considered one of the biggest legal pot deals around, as Harvest Inc. of Tempe bought out its biggest competitor, Verano, for $850 million, making Harvest the biggest marijuana distribution company in the country. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

Stocks open higher as hope for trade deal with Mexico grows video

Stocks open higher as hope for trade deal with Mexico grows

Global markets are rising and gains for technology companies, banks and industrial firms have U.S. stocks on track for more record highs. Investors hoped trade tensions may be ebbing after media reports and President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Mexico are close to a trade deal.

Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman video

Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman

FOX 10's John Hook talks to City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director, Christine McKay and Director of the L. Williams Seidman Research Institute, Dennis Hoffman about regional and Valley economic growth for 2018 and beyond, downtown development, and people moving to Arizona and who is employing them.

Driver slams into Phoenix business video

Driver slams into Phoenix business

A driver plows into a Phoenix business, leaving a huge gaping hole in the building. He told police he fell asleep and doesn't even remember slamming into the store front near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

Pokemon Go is a big boost for local business video

Pokemon Go is a big boost for local business

Pokemon Go is one of the hottest downloads for smartphones. The game has been downloaded more than 5 million times since being released last Thursday. The new mobile game has people wandering around with their eyes glued to their smart-phones looking for Pokemon characters. Now the game is luring customers into local businesses.

Soccer store robbed again on July 4th video

Soccer store robbed again on July 4th

A valley business owner is asking for the public's help after his store was broken into overnight -- and this isn't the first time he's been hit on a holiday. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.