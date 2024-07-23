Where community meets technology

This content was provided by our sponsor, The IDIA. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

The digital landscape has revolutionized our lives, offering countless opportunities for connection, learning, and advancement. Yet, a significant portion of the population remains excluded from these benefits. This is the digital divide, and the Institute for Digital Inclusion Acceleration (IDIA), in partnership with ASU and Sun Corridor Network, is on a mission to bridge it. IDIA’s vision is nothing short of inspiring: a world where everyone, regardless of background, can access and benefit from the power of technology.

Their approach is multifaceted, focusing on co-creating vibrant communities through innovative programs and engaging digital experiences.

Imagine a world where Community Tech Hives empower individuals of all ages and abilities to develop essential digital skills. Picture a future where equitable access to the digital world is prioritized. Thanks to funding and support from Maricopa County, this is the future IDIA is actively building.

Are you a tech enthusiast passionate about sharing your knowledge? Or perhaps an organization committed to making a difference? IDIA thrives on collaboration. Join their movement and be part of the solution. By fostering digital inclusion, we unlock the potential for a brighter and more connected tomorrow. Visit IDIA's website today and become an advocate for a more inclusive digital world.

Did you miss the interview? Check out the transcript between Ilana Lowery and Dr. Erin Carr-Jordan discussing the new HIVE learning center and collab for Maricopa County residents, below.

FOX 10 Spotlight Interview

Ilana: Hi, everyone. I'm Ilana Lowery, Arizona Director of Common Sense Media, and I'm here with Dr. Erin Carr-Jordan, President and CEO of the Institute for the Digital Inclusion Acceleration, or the IDIA. Today, we are chatting about something super important — online safety and digital skills. It’s great to have you, Erin!

Erin: Hi Ilana! It’s great to be here. At the IDIA, we’re dedicated to helping bridge the digital divide and fostering a global community where everyone, regardless of background or location, has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age. Part of this mission involves ensuring that everyone understands the importance of online safety.

Ilana: So, Erin, why is online safety such a big deal at this moment?

Erin: Well, Ilana, during COVID, we all had to move online for things like telehealth, education, and e-banking. This shift was necessary but also exposed many people to new online risks. Online safety is all about protecting our personal information and staying secure.

Think of it as locking the doors and windows of your house but for your online life. It’s crucial to be aware of threats and use secure practices to keep your data private and safe from identity theft, fraud, and other cyber threats.

Ilana: Definitely. Can you give us an idea of what people can do to stay safe online?

Erin: There are some simple but effective steps: Use strong, unique passwords and change them regularly. Be careful about sharing personal info and avoid suspicious links. Make sure your security software is up to date. Most importantly, keep learning about online threats and safe practices — staying informed is your best defense.

Ilana: That’s great advice. Before we delve into how the IDIA is helping, can you tell us a bit about who is supporting this important work?

Erin: Absolutely. Our work at the IDIA is supported by a range of partners, including nonprofits like Common Sense Media, government grants, and private donations. This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and impact, ensuring more people get the help they need to navigate the digital world safely.

Ilana:Now, how is the IDIA helping with this?

Erin: We offer a range of resources to help people navigate the digital world safely in collaboration with our partners, like Common Sense Media. Our support is available through multiple channels to ensure accessibility for everyone. Our call centers provide bilingual English and Spanish support, offering immediate assistance with online resources and information about local centers. In-person, we have 3 local "Hives," or tech resource hubs, around Maricopa County, with others opening soon. These community centers are fantastic places for hands-on digital skills training and one-on-one tutoring. At the Hives, we offer workshops on internet safety, basic computer skills, job search tools, and fun activities like creating podcasts or trying out VR headsets. We also have friendly digital navigators who can provide personalized assistance.

Additionally, we’re excited about our mobile "Hive", the ER RV, which brings digital literacy training to underserved areas, offering flexibility and accessibility. This mobile unit focuses on reaching remote and rural communities, ensuring everyone has access to these vital resources.

Ilana: The Hives and mobile unit sound like wonderful resources! How can folks get involved?

Erin: It’s super easy! Just call us at 833-201-1344 to find your nearest Hive location. You can also visit www.TheIDIA.org/Skills for additional resources and information. We're here to help everyone build their digital skills and stay safe online.

Ilana: Thanks, Erin! Remember, everyone, stay safe online!

Erin: Thanks, Ilana!

