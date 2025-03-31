David Zorn, Arizona radio broadcaster, arrested for alleged child sex crimes

article

The Brief Flagstaff's KAFF radio station is shaken up after its news and sports director, David Zorn, was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. KAFF released a statement on March 31 saying he's been placed on leave and his access to their building and social media accounts have been revoked. Zorn was also a part-time faculty member at Northern Arizona University for three years.



David Zorn, a radio broadcaster for Flagstaff's KAFF radio station, was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, the police department said.

What we know:

His arrest was announced by the Flagstaff Police Department on March 31, which said his arrest came with the arrests of several others who were busted by North Star Task Force.

"Over the course of six months, the North Star Task Force led a series of multiagency operations targeting child sex trafficking and exploitation has resulted in 28 arrests, including 9 felony arrests tied to serious crimes such as luring of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, pandering, and child sex trafficking. The other 19 arrests were misdemeanor prostitution charges," the police department said.

The names of the nine suspects accused of felonies were released, as well as what they were accused of.

Thomas Jay Smith: Child Sex Trafficking

Brent William Smith: Child Sex Trafficking

Michael E. Flores: Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Marcus Wimberley: Child Sex Trafficking

David Zorn: Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Rakesh Dullbson: Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation

Max Berkmanhild: Sex Trafficking

Christopher Hoffman: Child Sex Trafficking

Abel Ramos: Child Sex Trafficking

The department says nearly everyone who was arrested are members of the community.

What they're saying:

KAFF said on March 31 that Zorn was placed on administrative leave and does not have access to the building.

"As soon as KAFF learned of Dave Zorn's arrest, he was immediately placed on administrative leave, and we have disabled his access to our facilities, social media, and our electronic platforms. We do not have further details at this time. The KAFF News team will continue to proactively address the situation as more information becomes available to us," KAFF said in a X post, formerly Twitter.

Zorn's X account says he's KAFF's news and sports director.

A joint statement from student-run publications at Northern Arizona University says Zorn was a part-time faculty member for three years.

"As student journalists, we look up to the community members who have been in this business for the long run. But as students, we are struggling to comprehend the shattered trust we put into our mentor," the statement said, in part.

What is North Star Task Force?:

"The North Star Task Force is an extensive enforcement effort which brings together local, county, state, and federal agencies including Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Havasu City Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Chandler Police Department, Mesa Police Department, Surprise Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service.

Nonprofit partners also played a vital role, including FIAT, E3 Ranch Foundation, Darkhorse Benefits, and AATN (Anti-Trafficking Network), offering essential support throughout the operations," Flagstaff Police said.

What's next:

"These individuals believed they could operate unnoticed, but our message is clear: if you exploit children, we will find you," police warned.

The department says that although these arrests are considered a victory, that the fight against these kinds of crimes isn't over and that they expose patterns that need to be addressed swiftly.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on suspected trafficking and/or exploitation is asked to call Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.