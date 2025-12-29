Police: Boy sent 'joke' threat to youth soccer league group chat

article

The Brief A youth soccer league canceled practice and police increased security at the Ray Kroc Athletic Complex after a 12-year-old boy sent a threatening text message to a parents' group chat. Investigators found the boy had no affiliation with the league and his number had been added to the chat in error. The boy reportedly admitted to the threat, calling it a joke, and now faces a review of charges by county authorities.



A 12-year-old boy is in trouble after police say he threatened parents in a youth soccer league group chat.

What we know:

On Dec. 29, the Yuma Police Department said parents in a group chat got a "threatening text message" that referenced "a potential incident planned later in the day at the Ray Kroc Athletic Complex."

As a precaution, police conducted additional security checks at the complex, and the soccer league canceled practice.

Investigators found out through investigative work that the sender was a young boy. He was not identified.

"With assistance from the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC), YPD Officers identified the sender as a 12-year-old male juvenile. It was determined that the juvenile’s phone number had been added to the group chat in error and that he has no affiliation with the soccer league," Yuma Police said.

The boy reportedly admitted to sending the text, and said it was meant to be a joke.

What they're saying:

"Charges will be forwarded to the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center (YCJJC) for review," police said. "The Yuma Police Department worked closely with the Soccer League, City of Yuma Parks and Recreation, and all assisting agencies, and would like to thank them for their cooperation and support. YPD takes all threats seriously and will thoroughly investigate each incident to ensure public safety."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident, or has concerns about it, is asked to call Yuma PD at 928-783-4421, or to remain anonymous, call 928-782-7463.