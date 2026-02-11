Nancy Guthrie: FBI conducting 'extensive' search of Tucson-area roadways

article

The Brief Wednesday marks Day 11 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, who authorities say was taken from her home. The FBI says agents on Feb. 11 will be "conducting an extensive search" for Guthrie along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona. A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in Guthrie's case.



Authorities say they will be "conducting an extensive search" on Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

What they're saying:

"This morning, numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," FBI Phoenix wrote on X. "We are asking the medi and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they've received nearly 18,000 calls regarding the investigation since Feb. 1, with more than 4,000 calls coming in the last 24 hours.

"Several hundred detectives and agents are currently assigned to this case, and you will continue to see increased law enforcement activity throughout Pima County as the investigation expands," PCSD said.

Person of interest detained, later released

Dig deeper:

A search warrant was conducted in Rio Rico, Arizona, located an hour south of Tucson and just half an hour from the U.S.-Mexico border, at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, just hours after a person of interest was detained for questioning. That person was later released.

Masked person seen at Nancy's home

Also on Feb. 10, law enforcement released video footage and images from Guthrie's home, showing a masked, armed individual seemingly tampering with the camera at the front door on the morning of her disappearance.

Another ransom note?

TMZ reported on Feb. 11 that they received a new letter in connection with the case.

According to TMZ, the sender of the letter claimed they knew the name of the alleged kidnapper and that they reached out to Guthrie's family. The letter also demands a single bitcoin be sent to an active bitcoin address.

The backstory:

Wednesday marks Day 11 in the search for Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to the recovery of Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.