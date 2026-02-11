Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 11 latest updates

The Brief Wednesday marks Day 11 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities say Guthrie was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. On Feb. 10, authorities released new photos and videos of a masked person seen at Nancy's home on the morning of her disappearance. A person of interest was detained on Tuesday night for questioning in connection to Nancy's disappearance. That person was later released.



Feb. 11 marks the eleventh day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Wednesday latest updates:

8:31 a.m.

According to Fox News, TMZ reports that they received another letter in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

"An hour and a half ago, we got, kind of a bizarre letter, an email from somebody who says they know who the kidnapper is and that they have tried reaching Savannah's sister Annie and Savannah's brother, to no avail. And they said they want one Bitcoin sent to a Bitcoin address that we have confirmed is active. It's a real Bitcoin address, and as they put it, time is more than relevant. So we have no idea whether this is real or not. But they are making a demand."

6:38 a.m.

Person of interest detained, later released

A search warrant was conducted in Rio Rico, Arizona, located an hour south of Tucson and just half an hour from the U.S.-Mexico border at around 9 p.m. just hours after a person of interest was detained for questioning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies execute a search warrant Tuesday, Feb. 10, in Rio Rico, Arizona in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case. The community is located approximately 60 miles south of Tucson and 20 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. (Credit: Fox News Digital)

"The Pima County Sheriff's Department, assisted by the FBI's Evidence Response Team, is conducting a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico, AZ related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The person detained for questioning was later released.

Masked person seen at Nancy's home

Law enforcement released newly-recovered video footage and images from Nancy Guthrie's home. A masked, armed individual seemingly tampered with the camera at the front door on the morning of her disappearance.

"The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

‘We are at an hour of desperation’

Timeline:

On Feb. 9, Savannah Guthrie, Nancy's daughter, issued a desperate plea for the return of her 84-year-old mother in the newest Instagram video regarding the disappearance. The second alleged ransom, with the 5 p.m. deadline, passed Monday.

"Hi there, everybody. Um, I wanted to come on and just share a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare. Um, I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt.

Because we believe that somehow, some way, she is feeling these prayers and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place. We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her.

She was taken and we don't know where. And we need your help. So I'm coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers but no matter where you are, even if you're far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help."

When did Nancy disappear?

The backstory:

The 84-year-old was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with tips should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A tipline was also created for the community to submit information.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

