TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ/AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing an off-duty Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that caused a massive wildfire last year in Arizona. The video shows the words "Boy and "Girl" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass in Green Valley. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder appears before the explosion sparks the Sawmill Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land.

Smugglers in recent weeks have been abandoning large groups of Guatemalan and other Central American migrants in Arizona's harsh cactus-studded Sonoran Desert near the border with Mexico, alarming Border Patrol officials who say the trend is putting hundreds of children at risk.

Earlier this year, two experienced pilots for two separate aircrafts say they saw a bright light from an unknown aircraft in southern Arizona. Fox 10's Nicole Garcia reports.