TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ/AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing an off-duty Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that caused a massive wildfire last year in Arizona. The video shows the words "Boy and "Girl" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass in Green Valley. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder appears before the explosion sparks the Sawmill Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land.

November 27, 2018