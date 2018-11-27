#GreenShirtGuy: Activist who laughed at Trump supporters during city council meeting goes viral
A Tucson activist originally from Glendale is going viral for his interaction with Trump supporters from the Valley during a Tucson City Council meeting Tuesday night. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
DPS: 4 dead following 6-car crash on I-10 near Tucson
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say four people are dead, following a six-car crash north of Tucson.
Tucson to vote on sanctuary city law in November
Officials in Tucson have approved placing a "sanctuary city" measure on the ballot, but not without some pushback.
Tucson police: Baby girl accidentally shot by a toddler dies
Police in Tucson say a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a toddler at a house has died.
Justice Dept.: 2 refugees from Somalia arrested in Tucson, accused of providing support to ISIS
Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say two refugees from Somalia have been arrested in Tucson and accused of providing material support to ISIS terrorists.
Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick calls for impeachment probe
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family
Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.
PCSD: Saguaro busts through car windshield in Tucson crash; driver possibly impaired
A Tucson driver is lucky to be alive after a saguaro busted through his windshield during a crash.
Jaguar dies at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson
The Reid Park Zoo says the 23-year-old jaguar named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues, which are both common to cats her size and age.
Feds: 81-year-old man accused of robbing Tucson credit union "kind of wanted to get caught"
An 81-year-old man who has spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks said he robbed a credit union in Tucson months after his release from prison because his monthly $800 Social Security payment wasn't enough to live on, according to court records.
Forest Service releases video of gender reveal explosion that caused wildfire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ/AP) - The U.S. Forest Service has released video showing an off-duty Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal party explosion that caused a massive wildfire last year in Arizona. The video shows the words "Boy and "Girl" written across a target that's surrounded by tall grass in Green Valley. When the target is hit, a flash of blue powder appears before the explosion sparks the Sawmill Fire, which burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land.
Pima Co. Sheriff's Office employee donates kidney to co-worker
A Pima County Sheriff's Office employee has a lot to be thankful for after a fellow co-worker and friend gave him a life-saving gift. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Border officials alarmed by migrants abandoned in the desert
Smugglers in recent weeks have been abandoning large groups of Guatemalan and other Central American migrants in Arizona's harsh cactus-studded Sonoran Desert near the border with Mexico, alarming Border Patrol officials who say the trend is putting hundreds of children at risk.
Tucson woman placed 2nd at Boston Marathon, in the second marathon race she took part in
A Utah native who's now living in Tucson is making a name for herself in the running community. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Tucson boy suffers from rare skin disease that makes it hard for his parents to hug him
A young Tucson boy is suffering from a very rare skin disease that makes it difficult for his parents to hug and hold him. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Pilots report UFO in southern Arizona
Earlier this year, two experienced pilots for two separate aircrafts say they saw a bright light from an unknown aircraft in southern Arizona. Fox 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Pregnant woman shot while sleeping, baby survives
Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to deliver her baby.
High-altitude balloon explodes near Tucson Intl. Airport
A balloon launch didn't go quite as planned at a launch site in Tucson after the high-altitude balloon suddenly exploded.
Strange sight in Arizona: Why are almost 300 Union Pacific trains lined up for 3 miles?
It's a fascinating sight: about three miles long, snaking through the Arizona desert. If you've ever driven on Interstate 10, southeast of Tucson near Benson, you can't miss it. More than 300 Union Pacific locomotives lined up on a siding, just waiting for a train to pull.