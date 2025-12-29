Scottsdale man accused of shooting at police officers during weekend standoff: PD

article

The Brief Scottsdale Police say 27-year-old Vaughn Hanson was arrested on Dec. 28, following a barricade situation that lasted for over an hour. "While responding officers were getting into position, Hanson began shooting at them from inside his home," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement. Prosecutors said Hanson had a previous run-in with the law.



Police in Scottsdale say a barricade situation that lasted for over an hour on Dec. 28 resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

What we know:

In a statement released on Dec. 29, Scottsdale Police officials identified the suspect as Vaughn Hanson.

The backstory:

Per investigators, the incident happened in a neighborhood near Cheery Lynn Road and 68th Street. Police began to receive calls at around 1:00 p.m., after neighbors heard gunshots from inside Hanson's home.

"Police responded and quickly established containment around the suspect’s home. While responding officers were getting into position, Hanson began shooting at them from inside his home," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement. "Gunfire from Hanson struck two of the parked, unoccupied patrol vehicles at the scene."

Police say a number of homes in the area were evacuated, and there was a large police presence during the standoff.

"After some negotiations, Hanson eventually came out of his residence and peacefully surrendered to police just after 2:30 p.m.," read a portion of the statement. "Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. No Scottsdale officers fired their weapons during this incident."

Police said two police vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident. A neighboring apartment building and Hanson's own home were also damaged.

"During a search of Hanson's residence, a handgun was found inside with multiple shell casings, Scottsdale Police officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

According to prosecutors, Hanson had a previous run-in with the law: he was previously accused of shooting and killing his dog in 2023.

What's next:

Scottsdale Police say Hanson is accused of the following:

13 counts of Aggravated Assault on an Officer

13 counts of Endangerment

One count of Possession of Narcotic Drugs

One count of Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

One count of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon

"Ultimately, criminal charging decisions are at the discretion of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office," read a portion of Scottsdale Police's statement.

Area where the incident happened