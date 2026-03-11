'We wish him nothing but the absolute best': Arizona Cardinals release QB Kyler Murray

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals announced on March 11 that they have released quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray, now a free agent, was drafted by the Cardinals with the number one pick in 2019. The Cardinals have reportedly signed Gardner Minshew.



The Arizona Cardinals made it official on Wednesday, releasing quarterback Kyler Murray after seven seasons with the team.

What they're saying:

"With today's start of the new league year and transactions now official, we want to thank Kyler for everything he has done for this organization over the last seven years," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful for his contributions both on the field and off and we wish him nothing but the absolute best moving forward."

The Cardinals have reportedly signed quarterback Gardner Minshew. Jacoby Brissett is poised to be the starter.

The backstory:

On March 3, multiple reports said that the Cardinals would release Murray on the first day of the new league year.

Murray released a statement on social media, thanking Cardinals fans: "To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it. Godspeed."