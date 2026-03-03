Expand / Collapse search

Kyler Murray will be released by Arizona Cardinals: reports

By
Updated  March 3, 2026 2:18pm MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on September 14, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Arizona Cardinals will release QB Kyler Murray, according to multiple reports.
    • The Cardinals haven't confirmed the release, but Murray posted a goodbye message to fans on social media.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from Kyler Murray.

Murray will be released by the Cardinals this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Kyler Murray responds

What they're saying:

The Cardinals haven't confirmed the release, but Murray posted a goodbye message to fans on social media on March 3.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

Godspeed."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from social media posts by Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Kyler Murray.

Arizona CardinalsPhoenixNews