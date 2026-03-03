Kyler Murray will be released by Arizona Cardinals: reports

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals will release QB Kyler Murray, according to multiple reports. The Cardinals haven't confirmed the release, but Murray posted a goodbye message to fans on social media.



The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from Kyler Murray.

Murray will be released by the Cardinals this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Kyler Murray responds

What they're saying:

The Cardinals haven't confirmed the release, but Murray posted a goodbye message to fans on social media on March 3.

"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

Godspeed."