Kyler Murray will be released by Arizona Cardinals: reports
PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly moving on from Kyler Murray.
Murray will be released by the Cardinals this offseason, according to multiple reports.
Kyler Murray responds
What they're saying:
The Cardinals haven't confirmed the release, but Murray posted a goodbye message to fans on social media on March 3.
"To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.
I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.
I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.
Godspeed."
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from social media posts by Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Kyler Murray.