Gilbert man accused of secretly filming co-workers, latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Latest developments on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; how a piece of evidence found out-of-state led to the arrest of a Gilbert man; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 26, 2026.
1. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case
We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. Good Samaritans honored by Avondale Police
Avondale Police are honoring a group of Good Samaritans whose quick thinking helped safely recover a 2-year-old girl following an Amber Alert.
3. Alleged cartel scout arrested in Arizona
The unidentified suspect was found in the Sierra Pinta Mountains, southeast of Yuma. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says cartel scouts use mountain tops to track law enforcement movements.
4. Gilbert man accused of secretly recording co-workers
A Gilbert man has been arrested, according to police, for allegedly filming people without their knowledge, and a piece of evidence in the case wound up on the other side of the US.
5. Epstein probe: Hillary Clinton questioned by House lawmakers
Hillary Clinton was questioned for hours by the House Oversight Committee on Thursday regarding the Epstein probe.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our latest high temps as we near records.
