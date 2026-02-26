Gilbert man accused of secretly filming co-workers, latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

article

Latest developments on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; how a piece of evidence found out-of-state led to the arrest of a Gilbert man; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 26, 2026.

1. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Featured article

2. Good Samaritans honored by Avondale Police

Featured article

3. Alleged cartel scout arrested in Arizona

Featured article

4. Gilbert man accused of secretly recording co-workers

Featured article

5. Epstein probe: Hillary Clinton questioned by House lawmakers

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast