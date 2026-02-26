Expand / Collapse search

Gilbert man accused of secretly filming co-workers, latest on Nancy Guthrie case | Nightly Roundup

Updated  February 26, 2026 6:35pm MST
PHOENIX - Latest developments on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie; how a piece of evidence found out-of-state led to the arrest of a Gilbert man; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 26, 2026.

1. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 26 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 26 latest updates

We're now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Good Samaritans honored by Avondale Police

Avondale Police Chief honors citizens who helped recover missing toddler
Avondale Police Chief honors citizens who helped recover missing toddler

Avondale Police are honoring a group of Good Samaritans whose quick thinking helped safely recover a 2-year-old girl following an Amber Alert.

3. Alleged cartel scout arrested in Arizona

Alleged cartel smuggling scout arrested in Arizona mountains
Alleged cartel smuggling scout arrested in Arizona mountains

The unidentified suspect was found in the Sierra Pinta Mountains, southeast of Yuma. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says cartel scouts use mountain tops to track law enforcement movements.

4. Gilbert man accused of secretly recording co-workers

Arizona man accused of secretly recording coworkers in restroom; evidence reportedly found in South Carolina
Arizona man accused of secretly recording coworkers in restroom; evidence reportedly found in South Carolina

A Gilbert man has been arrested, according to police, for allegedly filming people without their knowledge, and a piece of evidence in the case wound up on the other side of the US.

5. Epstein probe: Hillary Clinton questioned by House lawmakers

Hillary Clinton's Epstein deposition ends after hours of questioning
Hillary Clinton's Epstein deposition ends after hours of questioning

Hillary Clinton was questioned for hours by the House Oversight Committee on Thursday regarding the Epstein probe.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/26/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/26/26

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our latest high temps as we near records.

Get the Full Forecast

