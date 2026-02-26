Arizona weather forecast: First 90-degree day of year expected on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief We're expecting to see 90 degrees for the first time in 2026 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Thursday's high temperature will be just short of the record, but 17 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. We'll stay warm throughout the weekend, with highs in the low-90s.



The heat is on!

High pressure continues to sit centered to our Southwest, pushing afternoon temperatures well above average today and through the weekend.

Today:

The high pressure dome will help thrust our temperatures to around 90 degrees by Thursday afternoon. This will be the first 90-degree day of the year at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. It will also be 1 degree short of the record and 17 degrees warmer than average.

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high continues to climb by this weekend. The temperature is expected to reach 93 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Currently, the records sit at 92 and 89 degrees, respectively. Both records are expected to fall. In addition, the forecast high hits 92 on Sunday. Again, the current record is just 89 degrees and will topple over the weekend.

It will remain sunny and dry all weekend and some records are expected in the High Country as well.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, the temperature will gradually drop as the pattern begins to shift. The high remains in the upper 80s on Monday, the middle 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and lower 80s by late next week. No rain or snow is in the immediate forecast.

