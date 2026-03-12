Nancy Guthrie Day 40 of search; Valley superintendent quits after heated meeting l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
From the latest in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a Valley superintendent who announced his plans to resign following a heated school board meeting, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 12.
1. Nancy Guthrie latest news
Thursday marks Day 40 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Valley superintendent quits
A Valley superintendent announced his resignation March 10 following a heated, four-hour board meeting regarding the district's long-term growth.
3. Deadly officer-involved shooting
Police say an armed man was shot by officers on March 12 near 32nd Street and Paradise Lane. The man died at the hospital. No officers were hurt.
4. Teens shot in north Phoenix
Police say three juveniles were shot on Wednesday night near 28th Street and Greenway Road, and no suspects are in custody.
5. Are you owed money?
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), there are billions of dollars of unclaimed funds or property held by financial institutions, businesses, and state and federal government agencies. There are several ways to see if you may have unclaimed money or property.
A look at today's weather
We may see record-breaking highs very soon in the Valley, and triple digits for the first time in 2026 next week.
