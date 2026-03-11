Dozens displaced after fire burns Phoenix apartments

The Brief A fire burned 20 units on March 11 at a three-story apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Fire says over 30 people were displaced due to damage caused by the fire. Smoke and flames could be seen from miles away on Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras.



Over 30 people are now out of their homes after a large fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. on March 11 at a three-story building near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the third floor.

"Due to the potential of the fire and size of the building command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm," Capt. Todd Keller said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Over 30 people were displaced after a large fire broke out on March 11 at an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Crews initially went inside the building to fight the flames, but they switched to a defensive strategy due to a partial roof collapse. A ladder was then used to fight the flames from an elevated position.

Twenty units were burned in the fire and over 30 people were displaced. No one was hurt.

What's next:

The Red Cross is assisting victims of the fire.

Phoenix Fire says its investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire broke out: