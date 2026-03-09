Government shutdown hits airports: TSA sick calls cause 3-hour security lines

The Brief TSA staffing shortages caused by the partial government shutdown are leading to security wait times of up to three hours at major U.S. airports. Travelers at hubs like Atlanta, Houston, and New Orleans are facing missed flights and significant delays, though Phoenix Sky Harbor has remained relatively unaffected. Federal employees , including TSA agents, pilots, and flight attendants, are working without pay, leading to increased sick calls as the shutdown enters its fourth week.



The spring break travel season is getting underway, but there have been travel troubles at airports across the country. The government shutdown is now in its 24th day, and tens of thousands of TSA agents are working without pay. Some are now calling out sick, leading to long security lines.

While lines at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport remained manageable at about 10 minutes long, that was not the story for many airports across the country.

The backstory:

The partial government shutdown is in its fourth week, and like the shutdown last fall, it is starting to hit travelers.

Long security lines were seen across major hubs like Houston, New Orleans, and Atlanta, with wait times stretching up to three hours. These delays have led to missed flights and travel disruptions. At issue are staffing shortages brought on by workers calling out since they are not getting paid amid the shutdown.

What they're saying:

"Houston, Atlanta passengers—how many delays is it? How many flight attendants are being impacted by this because of their flights either being delayed or canceled out?" said Jovan Petrovich, a Phoenix TSA employee and union representative. "That means they’re not getting paid. If you’re not sitting behind the controls as a pilot, you’re not getting the paycheck."

The Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security are pointing fingers at Democrats, saying this is a result of their refusal to fund DHS.

What you can do:

Travelers are advised to check ahead with their airlines for any flight delays or cancellations.

Sky Harbor International Airport also posts up-to-date security wait times on the home page of its website.