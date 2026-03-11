3 suspects arrested in 2020 murder of missing Goodyear man

article

The Brief Tate Bomar died after he was found shot on Nov. 29, 2020 near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Bomar had been reported missing by Goodyear Police. Police say three suspects who planned and carried out the armed robbery, kidnapping and murder of Bomar have been arrested. The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Parketta Allen, 22-year-old Jamya Boozer and 21-year-old Jordan Edmonds.



Three people are in custody in connection to the 2020 murder of a Valley man.

The backstory:

On Nov. 29, 2020, Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. When they got to the scene, officers found 25-year-old Tate Bomar, who had been shot. Bomar was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bomar had been reported missing by Goodyear Police.

Related article

What they're saying:

Investigators say they learned that several suspects planned and carried out the armed robbery and kidnapping of Bomar after arranging to meet him near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

"After kidnapping him, the suspects attempted to take him to another location," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "During that drive, Bomar tried to escape by getting out of the vehicle in which he was being held. As he ran from the vehicle, he was shot at least once, resulting in his death."

Dig deeper:

The suspects were ultimately identified as 27-year-old Parketta Allen, 22-year-old Jamya Boozer and 21-year-old Jordan Edmonds.

On Feb. 17, Allen was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. On March 9, Boozer was arrested by Phoenix Police. Edmonds is in custody on unrelated charges.

Jamya Boozer (MCSO)

Police say the suspects are accused of multiple charges in connection to Bomar's death, including armed robbery, kidnapping and first-degree murder.

Map of area where the shooting happened: