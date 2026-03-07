Protesters clash at Arizona Capitol over U.S. actions in Iran

The Brief Protesters and counter-protesters of the U.S. war in Iran engaged in a tense standoff at the Arizona State Capitol. The demonstration involved heated screaming matches and aggressive handling of flags between opposing groups. Despite the high tensions, some participants from both sides were seen shaking hands during the event.



On March 7, it was a tense situation at the State Capitol as supporters and protesters of the U.S. war in Iran gathered at the same spot. At times, the situation became heated, with both sides screaming at each other, though the event eventually ended with a handshake.

While this was originally set to be two separate demonstrations from opposing sides, a few people were going back and forth, which led to a lot of screaming between the groups.

The original group protesting the war in Iran on Saturday is the Phoenix Party for Socialism and Liberation. Members say the U.S. and Israel have started an illegal war and believe the government is overreaching.

What they're saying:

However, like many protests seen this week, there was also a very large counter-protest from Iranians who live in the Valley and favor the government’s actions in Iran. They were chanting "Thank you, Trump" and said they believe the war to be a necessary step in gaining freedom for the Iranian people. Both sides spoke with FOX 10 today.

"Don’t blame us. We want help. This is not a war, this is a human rights help. This is how we look to this problem as an Iranian," said one counter-protester.

A protester with the Party for Socialism and Liberation offered a different perspective. "Many of us don’t want another war. We’ve seen war that Trump has caused in Venezuela, the genocide that happened in Palestine. So much money is being spent of our tax dollars into killing innocent people abroad."

At one point, there was a handshake between the different sides, but that civility did not last forever.

Aggressive handling of flags was observed, with some people dragging them on the ground and others shoving them in each other's faces. The situation remains a very contentious issue around the world and in the Valley.