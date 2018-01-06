23-year-old Phoenix man accused of luring 15-year-old girl
Court documents show a Phoenix man is accused of luring a 15-year-old girl he used to coach.
4th of July celebrations kick off in Maryvale
4th of July celebrations began early in the Maryvale area of Phoenix. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Phoenix first responders recreate community garden for Cartwright School District
There is now new life for a mobile garden that was lost in a fire last year.
New developments involving security footage of serial street shooter suspect's car
There are new developments in the serial street shooter case. The Lopez family has a security camera that may have captured Aaron Saucedo driving around in a black BMW before he opened fire on Luis Lopez's 4-year-old nephew. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Thieves try to steal pet micro-pig from Valley home
A group of thieves broke into a Maryvale home and along with the electronics, also went after a pet pig.
Suspect identified after deadly officer-involved shooting
Police have identified a suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the west Valley.
Survivor of the Serial Street Shooter speaks out
For the first time, FOX 10 is hearing the frightening story from a survivor of the Phoenix Serial Street Shooter.
Police release composite sketch of suspect in Maryvale serial shootings
Police have released two composite sketches of a suspect believed to be involved in a string of murders in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
Sixth victim in Maryvale shootings has died
A sixth victim in a recent string of deadly shootings in Maryvale has died. 33-year-old Stefanie Ellis had been in critical condition for the past few weeks but passed away from her injuries Thursday.
Maryvale residents on edge after string of unsolved murders
Officers believe the same shooter, or shooters, are responsible for killing five people in four separate random shootings over the past few months.
