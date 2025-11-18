Woman found dead outside Phoenix police station, man in custody: PD

The Brief A woman was found dead outside a Phoenix police station on Nov. 18. Police say a man flagged down officers saying his girlfriend was dead inside the back of his car outside the station near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The man was taken into custody. The woman wasn't identified.



An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead inside a car outside a Maryvale police station.

What we know:

According to police, a man flagged down an officer outside the police station near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 18.

The man reportedly told police his girlfriend was dead inside the back of his vehicle.

"After inspecting the vehicle, an adult female was located suffering from obvious signs of trauma," police said. "Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the woman deceased."

Police say the man was taken into custody and gave officers the location of the original crime scene.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown how the woman died.

What's next:

"Officers have secured both scenes and detectives will be responding to take over the investigation," police said.

