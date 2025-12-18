Cleophus Cooksey, Jr.: Convicted Arizona serial killer faces sentencing

The Brief Cleophus Cooksey Jr. will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18. In September, Cooksey Jr. was found guilty of killing eight people in 2017, including his mother and stepfather. Cooksey Jr. could face the death penalty.



A Valley man convicted of murdering eight people, including his mother and stepfather, will be sentenced on Thursday.

The backstory:

The killing spree began on November 27, 2017, when two men were found shot to death outside a car in a parking lot. It ended a few weeks later when Cooksey’s mother, Rene, and stepfather, Edward Nunn, were found dead in their apartment, shot at close range.

During Cooksey's trial, prosecutors argued that forensic evidence, including bullets from two 9-millimeter guns found at the crime scenes, and GPS data, all linked Cooksey to the string of killings.

Cleophus Cooksey, Jr. (file)

The defense contended that the prosecution's forensic evidence was unreliable, did not present motives for all the killings, or connections to all the victims. There were also no eyewitnesses.

On Sept. 25, Cleophus Cooksey Jr. was found guilty on 14 counts, including eight charges of first-degree murder.

What's next:

The same jury that convicted Cooksey Jr. has been deciding whether an aggravated circumstance existed to allow for capital punishment.

The verdict will be read at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.