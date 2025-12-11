Chandler data center proposal draws heavy opposition at council meeting

The Brief The Chandler City Council held a Dec. 11 meeting on a controversial proposal to rezone 40 acres for a 400,000-square-foot data center, drawing large crowds of opposing residents. Opponents voiced concerns over water and energy use, despite city officials, including the water resources manager, assuring the public that the projected water use is standard for the building size.



The Chandler City Council is deciding on a controversial proposal for a new data center at the southwest corner of Price and Dobson roads, drawing a large crowd of opposing community members on Dec. 11.

Residents holding signs filled the room to speak against the project, which requires the city to vote on rezoning a 40-acre site. The development would include a 400,000-square-foot data center building, plus space for five additional structures.

What they're saying:

"I'm here to oppose the data center. I don't believe we should be gambling with the working families of Chandler and Arizona's money," resident Rohich Chandrashaker said.

Opponents voiced "grave" concerns over noise, energy usage and the city's water crisis.

"The community is coming out in grave concern because we know we have a water crisis; we've seen electric bills going up and up and up," said Elizabeth Lee, another resident in opposition.

Lexsiri Coronado added, "The water and the energy used in Chandler should be reserved for the people and how it's used should be determined by the people."

The other side:

City officials attempted to reassure the public.

Simone Kjolsrud, Chandler's water resources manager, stated that the reported 48,000 gallons per day for the data center is an "absolute maximum" and "a very normal amount of water use for that size of a building."

The debate highlights Arizona's challenge in navigating the digital future while managing resources.

Gov. Katie Hobbs weighed in on the broader issue, saying, "I don't know the specifics about that data center, but I know that when the permitting is happening, they're considering all the factors if there's enough water, if enough energy, and they have to make it through all of the city permitting to get to even get there. Part of the reason I launched the state energy task force is to take a look at long term, strategically, how we can support the energy demands that we're gonna continue to see with these large load users coming in."