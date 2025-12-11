Arizona weather forecast: Well-above average highs expected in the Valley

The Brief Sunny and dry conditions are expected across Arizona for the foreseeable future, with unseasonably warm temperatures this week. High temperatures in the Valley will be near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday, running well above normal. The Valley will cool down slightly next week.



High pressure will continue to grip the region right through the weekend, which means our warm temperatures continue!

What To Expect:

The forecast high temperature reaches 79 today with 80 degrees likely by tomorrow. The high of 80 will set a new record for heat in Phoenix on Friday. The current record is 79 degrees, set in 2010.

Over the weekend, the forecast will waiver between 79 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. Another record will likely be set by Sunday. It will remain dry all weekend with just some passing clouds over the weekend, particularly Sunday. Winds will remain light, too.

Mornings in the Valley will be cool in the low to mid 50s each day. In the High Country, mornings will still be quite cold with temperatures falling into the 20s in many spots.

Looking Ahead:

Next week the warmer than average trend will continue. The forecast highs sit in the mid to upper 70s through at least late next week.

