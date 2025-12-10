Arizona roofing co-founder shares the wealth after best year ever

The Brief Bob Schober, co-founder of ProWest Roofing, has given away about $35,000 in a week to random shoppers after his company achieved $70 million in sales. Schober, who was once homeless, aims to increase the giveaways to $400,000 by year-end, using his TikTok videos to document acts of kindness like "Reverse Receipt" and "Single Mom Tuesday."



A local roofing company had its best year ever, and its co-founder decided to give back.

What we know:

Bob Schober, co-founder of ProWest Roofing, has given away about $35,000 in a week after the company recently hit a record $70 million in sales.

Schober, who said, "We had our best year ever," is sharing his personal wealth, having previously experienced hardship himself.

"From a guy who used to be homeless, living in a Volkswagen bus in the early to mid 90s, to a guy that is where I am today, what am I going to do, buy another Rolex, buy another car? For what?" Schober said.

Schober has been standing outside an East Valley Walmart, randomly stopping shoppers and giving away his own money in what he calls "Reverse Receipt" and "Single Mom Tuesday" giveaways, documented in dozens of TikTok videos.

The random acts of kindness are changing lives this holiday season. Schober said the stories he discovered brought him to tears, including an evicted single mother surrounded by her three children and another person whose car was repossessed.

What they're saying:

Zuleima Gamboa, who received $2,300 from Schober, was overjoyed.

"I did not expect that. He comes, gives me this amount of money … I was so surprised. I didn’t have any words of how to show my feeling of how grateful I was," Gamboa said.

One of the most impacted recipients is Lynn McHale, 84, who can no longer work and received $3,000.

"I’m losing my house right now," McHale said. "I can’t keep working, my whole body is giving out."

McHale called the donation living proof of faith.

"If you never believed honey, this is living proof. Our God is so much bigger. That no matter how bad or scary your situation is right now. He is an 11th hour God," she said.

Schober plans to keep the momentum going and is asking wealthy friends to contribute to the giveaways with a goal of reaching $400,000 before the year ends.

"When you surprise those people, and they’re hit with that raw emotion, there’s nothing better. You’re making a difference in people’s lives," Schober said.

What you can do:

Schober can be reached on his TikTok account, @9figureroofer, for those interested in contributing.