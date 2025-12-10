Search underway for fugitive in Mohave County: MCSO

article

The Brief The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Jeremiah Johnson. Johnson is allegedly involved in a series of incidents in various northern Arizona communities. There is a warrant out for Johnson's arrest.



Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has a full extradition warrant out for his arrest.

What we know:

In a statement released on the morning of Dec. 10, MCSO identified the suspect as Jeremiah Johnson. He is described as white, about 6'2" tall, weighing 175 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Johnson, per MCSO, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Timeline:

Per investigators, Johnson allegedly stole a dirt bike in Mesquite, Nev. on Dec. 5, and drove it to the community of Beaver Dam, which is located along Interstate 15.

During the early morning hours of Dec. 6, investigators said Johnson stole a white pickup truck in the community, and then wrecked it.

"Around 12 PM, Deputies located Johnson at the stolen vehicle where he fled on foot to the Virgin River. K9 Lilly was deployed and tracked him through the river bottom until dark. Arizona DPS Ranger helicopter was deployed to assist with night searching, however the suspect was not located," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, per investigators, allegedly broke into a another car during the early morning hours of Dec. 8. That car was found later on in the day in Cane Beds, a community located to the south of Colorado City in northern Arizona.

Johnson, investigators said, was later seen in the community of Fredonia, and was tracked to a home in the area.

"The homeowner allowed deputies and officers with the Fredonia Police Department to search the residence and property, but the suspect was not located," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with MCSO said Johnson was spotted as a passenger in a car that was headed towards Fredonia on Dec. 9.

"K9 Deputies, Fredonia Police Department Officers, and officers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs intercepted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Johnson fled from the vehicle and K9 Lilly was deployed. Johnson was tracked to Kanab Creek off Highway 389 where the track was lost in the water," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

According to officials, Johnson is expected to be in the area of Fredonia, Cane Beds, or Colorado City. Anyone with information should call the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at (928) 753-0753.