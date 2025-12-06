Man accused of making terrorist threat to Maricopa Co. facility

The Brief A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sending a terrorist threat to a Maricopa County Human Services facility. The suspect was located at a Phoenix home after the threat was reported to the sheriff's office on Dec. 5. The specific details of the threat and the motive behind the man's actions have not been released by authorities.



A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a facility operated by Maricopa County Human Services, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

At 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, the sheriff's office received a report regarding a potential threat directed at ARIZONA@WORK office, a network helping employers hire people in the state.

The individual involved was identified as 49-year-old Daniel White, who was later located at a Phoenix home.

Dig deeper:

White admitted to deputies that he sent the threatening communication to the facility.

He was arrested and booked for making a terrorist threat, according to MCSO.

What we don't know:

The details of the threat were not made known. It is unclear what led up to White's actions and if he knew anyone at the facility.

What they're saying:

"I am incredibly proud of the exemplary work our detectives have accomplished in such a short period of time. Their prompt action and unwavering dedication led to the swift apprehension of this individual," said Sheriff Jerry Sheridan. "Let me be clear, making threats towards anyone in our community is unacceptable, and we will continue to respond decisively to ensure the safety of our residents."