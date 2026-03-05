Nancy Guthrie search latest; Britney Spears arrested in California l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a pop icon arrested for alleged DUI in Southern California, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 5.
1. Day 33 of Nancy Guthrie search
Featured
Thursday marks Day 33 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.
2. Man accused of stalking his ex-wife
Featured
A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-wife and using a slingshot to cause nearly $100,000 in damage to a Scottsdale condo complex.
3. Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ studio
Featured
"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a "Today" show spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."
4. Deadly deputy-involved shooting in AZ
Featured
A man is dead, according to sheriffs in Mohave County, following a barricade situation that culminated in a deputy-involved shooting.
5. Pop icon accused of DUI
Featured
Singer Britney Spears was arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County late Wednesday night.
A look at today's weather
Temperatures continue to drop across the state. On Thursday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 80 degrees.
Click here for full forecast