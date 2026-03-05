Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie search latest; Britney Spears arrested in California l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 5, 2026 9:53am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Getty Images)

From the latest developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie to a pop icon arrested for alleged DUI in Southern California, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 5.

1. Day 33 of Nancy Guthrie search

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 33 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 33 latest updates

Thursday marks Day 33 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

2. Man accused of stalking his ex-wife

Featured

Man used slingshot to target ex-wife at Scottsdale luxury condo complex, police say
article

Man used slingshot to target ex-wife at Scottsdale luxury condo complex, police say

A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-wife and using a slingshot to cause nearly $100,000 in damage to a Scottsdale condo complex.

3. Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ studio

Featured

Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today" show studio amid search for missing mom
article

Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today" show studio amid search for missing mom

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a "Today" show spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

4. Deadly deputy-involved shooting in AZ

Featured

Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in Mohave County
article

Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in Mohave County

A man is dead, according to sheriffs in Mohave County, following a barricade situation that culminated in a deputy-involved shooting.

5. Pop icon accused of DUI

Featured

Britney Spears arrested for alleged DUI in California
article

Britney Spears arrested for alleged DUI in California

Singer Britney Spears was arrested by California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County late Wednesday night.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/5/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/5/26

Temperatures continue to drop across the state. On Thursday in Phoenix, we'll see a high near 80 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews