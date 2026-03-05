Arizona weather forecast: Wind, mild temperatures expected across the state

The Brief A passing storm system will bring windy weather and mild temperatures to Arizona. In Phoenix, the high temperature will be about 80 degrees on Thursday. Highs in the Valley will dip into the 70s on Thursday before warming back up to the 80s this weekend.



Beautiful weather ahead for the state!

A passing storm system will bring windy weather, and more mild temperatures, to the region. The area of low pressure will run north of Arizona, while an associated cold front will pass directly through.

Thursday:

Winds will increase across the state through this afternoon and early evening. Gusts of around 40-50 mph are forecast around Mohave County and much of the area along and north of the Mogollon Rim. There are wind advisories in effect as a result. In Phoenix, gusts of 25-35 mph are expected through the later part of the day.

Along with the winds, temperatures take another drop. The forecast high reaches 80 degrees in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. The high will only hit the low 50s in Flagstaff, today.

A few spotty, light rain to snow showers are forecast for far northern Arizona, too. These patchy showers will be possible today, tonight and Friday as well. Areas like the Phoenix metro will remain completely dry for the next several days.

Friday and the Weekend:

The forecast high falls to 73 in Phoenix on Friday, due to cooler air filtering in behind the cold front. There will be a rebound to around 80 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.

While the main trough that impacts the state Thursday into Friday will pass to the northeast, a cutoff low will drop over Arizona and sink to our southwest this weekend.

Next Week:

By Monday, the low appears to move back eastward (just to the south of Arizona). This will bring a surge of moisture that could trigger some scattered showers in our state by Sunday evening into Monday, potentially into Tuesday. For now, we have around a 20-30% chance of showers on Monday in the Valley.

