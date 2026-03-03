Travel advisories issued for Mexico ahead of spring break after cartel violence

The Brief A Level 2 travel advisory has been issued for Mexico ahead of spring break following a wave of cartel violence and retaliatory attacks linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Risk levels vary by region, with popular spots like Cancun and Cabo at Level 2 (exercise caution), while Sonora—including Rocky Point—is at Level 3 (reconsider travel). Travelers are urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive emergency updates, as several Mexican states remain under "Do Not Travel" warnings.



The U.S. State Department is advising travelers to use caution this month if they plan on traveling to Mexico for spring break. The agency has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the country following a wave of cartel violence in recent weeks.

What we know:

Level 2 means travelers should "exercise increased caution." While popular spring break destinations like Cancun are under this Level 2 status, that is not the case for the entire country.

The backstory:

About a week ago, the world watched as violence broke out in parts of Mexico. Fire engulfed cars, blocking roads and highways, while gunfire erupted outside airports. Flights were canceled and U.S. citizens were told to shelter in place.

"Where I live there’s a little bit drama," said Guadalupe Petones, who lives in Zacatecas. "The cars burning, the buses. And by 9, 10 in the night, everybody got to be in their houses—because they see people like that—armed or not. They’re really scared to go to the store for groceries or things like that."

The violence was part of a war waged by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in retaliation for the rumored killing of its boss, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." While the violence has since died down, both the State Department and residents living in Mexico say it is especially important to stay on guard this spring break.

"Yeah, it’s very, it’s very bad," one resident said.

Big picture view:

The State Department says tourist-friendly areas like Cancun, Tulum, and Cabo are under a Level 2 "exercise increased caution" advisory. Arizonans who tend to travel to Sonora—including Rocky Point—should note that the area is now under a Level 3 "reconsider travel" advisory.

Meanwhile, Zacatecas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas are all under a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory.

What they're saying:

Reactions from travelers are mixed.

"How I see it, it could be a little dangerous," one person said. Others were less concerned, saying, "They have to be cautious, but I don’t think it's a big deal."

"If you go, trust yourself, trust your gut," another said.

What you can do:

Arizona State University students are being told to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). The program allows the university and U.S. authorities to contact students in the event of an emergency.