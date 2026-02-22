Arizonans shelter-in-place in Mexico after military kills cartel boss : 'How do we get out of here?'

The Brief Arizonans are sheltering in place across Mexico as widespread cartel violence erupted following a military operation that reportedly killed "El Mencho," the leader of the CJNG. Travel is severely disrupted, with multiple flights to Mexico canceled, suspended, or diverted back to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as major cities like Guadalajara face road blockages and fires. U.S. officials have issued urgent travel restrictions and are advising citizens to enroll in the STEP program.



A day of extreme violence in Mexico has left American tourists, including several Arizonans, sheltering in place as the U.S. Department of State issued urgent new travel restrictions following a major military operation.

What we know:

The chaos erupted on Feb. 22 after a military operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, led to the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) known as "El Mencho." The death of the cartel leader triggered immediate retaliation, with reports of widespread car fires, road blockages, and clashes between cartel members and security forces.

What they're saying:

Celida Ponce, of Maricopa, described the scene in Guadalajara as a war zone.

"Devastated. Scared. We don’t know if we’re going to make it out of here," Ponce said. "It’s just like a war. Oh my god. The attacks were horrible."

Ponce remains at her hotel in Guadalajara, waiting for her scheduled flight Monday morning.

Dig deeper:

In Puerto Vallarta, tourists reported a sudden shift in the city's atmosphere. Melissa Selvey, an Arizonan sheltering at her resort, shared photos of fires visible from her balcony and described an "eerie" feeling among the staff.

"The vibes changed really fast," she said. "Yesterday was a beautiful, wonderful Puerto Vallarta vacation day, and then today just feels very eerie, and very like vacant looks from the staff. Like asking them if their families are okay. You know, just trying to figure out how do we get out of here and are we safe here?"

Selvey said resort staff sent her videos of burning cars in the streets and warned her not to leave the hotel.

"Multiple fires popping up from different directions and then seeing kind of the look on the staff and the unknowns from the people trying to catch a cab to the airport, you know, trying to sort through fact and fiction. And just a lot of unknown for today," Selvey said.

Local perspective:

The violence has caused significant travel disruptions. Multiple flights to Mexico were canceled or suspended, and some were diverted back to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"We're stranded right now, basically," said Roberto Silva, whose flight was turned back to Phoenix. Despite the inconvenience, Silva said he was grateful the flight was diverted before they landed in the middle of the unrest.

What you can do:

Arizona leaders have begun offering resources to citizens caught in the chaos.

Officials with the state department ask Arizonans attempting to leave Mexico to contact them by enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to stay connected with the U.S. Embassy or to call the numbers below.

Assistance Lines:

From Mexico: (55) 8526 2561

From the United States: +1-844-528-6611

U.S. Department of State – Consular Affairs:

+1-888-407-4747

+1-202-501-4444