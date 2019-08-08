‘Squawkzilla': Scientists discover 19-million-year-old cannibal parrot fossil the size of a toddler
Scientists have just discovered the fossil of a massive ancient “cannibal” parrot roughly the size of a toddler in New Zealand.
Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000
The Cameroonian men who share 10 mattresses on the floor of a third-floor apartment above a barber shop walk every morning to the busiest U.S. border crossing with Mexico, hoping against all odds that it will be their lucky day to claim asylum in the United States. Their unlikely bet is that a sympathetic Mexican official will somehow find a spot for them.
UK woman develops sepsis from blister on heel, claims she 'could have lost her leg'
A UK woman claims she developed sepsis — and could have lost her leg — after a blister formed on her heel from a pair of second-hand sandals.
Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours allegedly by Punta Cana resort employee
A Delaware woman is sharing her story about being beaten for eight hours allegedly by a hotel employee when she visited a resort in the Dominican Republic in an effort to keep other women safe.
Woman who killed daughters after ‘they got in the way’ of her sex life sentenced to life in prison
A woman found guilty in England of killing her two young daughters because they "got in the way" of her sex life has been jailed for life, the BBC reports.
‘Gunfire incidents everywhere': Countries issue travel alerts for US after mass shootings
Foreign countries issued travel advisories to their citizens warning them about visiting the U.S. after two mass shootings over the weekend killed a total of 31 people.
S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates
U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.
Wave pool malfunctions, causing ‘tsunami' that injures 44 people at water park
A machine malfunction caused a "tsunami" in a wave pool that hurled swimmers onto the pavement and injured 44 people at a water park in China on Sunday.
Migrants sent back by US dumped in Mexico's Monterrey
The bus carrying dozens of Central Americans from the Texas border arrived in this northern Mexican city late at night and pulled up next to the station. Men and women disembarked with children in their arms or staggering sleepily by their sides, looked around fearfully and wondered what to do.
Mexico vigilante leader dies; 4 bodies found
The leader of one of Mexico’s most violent vigilante groups died after hitting his head on a rock, prosecutors in southern Guerrero state said Friday.
Man dies in hill of polluted soap suds in central Mexico
A man trying to pose for a photo next to a towering hill of soap suds floating atop a heavily polluted stream in Mexico was found dead Friday, five days after he fell into the quivering mass and disappeared.
South Korea: North Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes two UK-operated tankers in Strait of Hormuz
Iran has seized a British-flagged oil tanker Friday in the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions in the region.
Cruise passenger claims cabin flooded with sewage-smelling ‘waste water' during ‘nightmare' voyage
A passenger on a cruise said her family vacation was ruined when their cabin flooded with "waster water" that left a sewage-like smell.
Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone
A U.S. warship on Thursday destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship, President Donald Trump said. The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries less than one month after Iran downed an American drone and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.
Family claims they were racially profiled, accused of stealing from Santa Monica store
An African American family says they may have been racially profiled while shopping at the Nike store in Santa Monica.
Hawthorne man charged with murder in drowning deaths of his 2 sons with autism
Capital murder charges were filed Wednesday against a Hawthorne man accused of intentionally driving his two sons with severe autism off a pier at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro to collect on accidental death insurance policies.
Couple takes epic wedding photos in Costco aisle where they first met
OAHU, Hawaii - A Hawaii couple found love over a case of mac and cheese.
Timeline: Mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists reported in Dominican Republic
A rash of U.S. tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic have been reported across the Caribbean island nation.
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.