Search underway for missing Phoenix worker; storm damage from latest monsoon l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - Firefighters are searching for a worker who went missing when the roof of a building collapsed in Phoenix; the latest monsoon storm caused damage and knocked out power in some parts of the Valley; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 25.
1. Worker unaccounted for after roof collapse
A worker is unaccounted for after firefighters say a commercial building collapsed near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street.
2. Storm damage, power outages in Phoenix
A powerful storm hit the Valley on Wednesday night, causing damage and knocking out power to thousands of customers.
3. Ex-AZ corrections officer indicted
A former Arizona corrections officer arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a co-worker has been indicted, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.
4. No more open seating on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines is ditching its open seating model and will start assigning seats and offering premium seating for customers who want more legroom.
5. Mom confesses to killing son
After a 4-year-old was found dead at an interstate welcome center and his brother found crawling in a ditch nearby, their mother told reporters why she did it.
Today's weather
There will be a chance for more storms on Thursday after the monsoon brought rain and lightning to some parts of the Valley on Wednesday.