Search underway for missing Phoenix worker; storm damage from latest monsoon l Morning News Brief

Firefighters are searching for a worker who went missing when the roof of a building collapsed in Phoenix; the latest monsoon storm caused damage and knocked out power in some parts of the Valley; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 25.

1. Worker unaccounted for after roof collapse

2. Storm damage, power outages in Phoenix

3. Ex-AZ corrections officer indicted

4. No more open seating on Southwest Airlines

5. Mom confesses to killing son

Today's weather