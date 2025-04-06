Phoenix Police investigate two stabbings just miles apart from each other

The Brief A victim is recovering, and another is dead, after two separate stabbings in Phoenix on April 6. The stabbings happened about three miles and 20 minutes from each other. Police did not say they were related in any way.



The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two stabbings that took place close to each other on Sunday, just 20 minutes apart.

What we know:

The stabbings happened about three miles from each other on April 6. Police did not say they were related in any way.

43rd Avenue and Thomas Road

The first stabbing happened around 4:40 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

That's where they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries aren't life-threatening.

"The suspect in the stabbing, an adult female, was located and detained nearby. Detectives are responding to the incident to assume the investigation," police said.

A victim is recovering after being stabbed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road on April 6.

59th Avenue and Indian School Road

Twenty minutes later, near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, officers responded to reports of a fight.

"As officers were responding it was learned that one man had stabbed another. When officers arrived, they located the victim who was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," Phoenix Police said.

Officers were able to find the suspect, only identified as a man, nearby and arrested him.

A stabbing victim died following an April 6 altercation near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in either of these stabbings.

Note: the difference in daytime and nighttime photos, with the stabbings being 20 minutes apart, is due to FOX 10 arriving to the scenes after the incidents took place.