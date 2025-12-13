Phoenix Children's annual walk brings hope to patients, families during the holidays

The Brief A community candlelight walk was held for patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital to bring hope and joy to children battling illness. The annual walk, which takes participants along Thomas Road, was started in memory of former patient Katie Wagner. All money raised from the event is directly contributed to supporting the patients and families at Phoenix Children's Hospital.



A heart-warming tradition at Phoenix Children's Hospital looks to inspire sick children.

The backstory:

The whole event started in memory of 15-year-old Katie Wagner, who was a patient at Phoenix Children's. Her family kept a candlelight vigil outside her window. Heartbreakingly, Katie has since passed away, but the event has grown bigger and better every year in her memory, celebrating years of bringing hope and joy to patients and their families.

Big picture view:

Looking up at the windows of Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Dec. 13, a series of silhouettes and candles meets the eye, each one representing a child and their family battling illness inside its walls.

"Some of these kids that are in the hospital have been in there for four months maybe," said Janet Reiman, senior director of events for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

That’s why every year, thousands of people take to Thomas Road to walk a mile by candlelight, from North High School to the hospital, to gather and wave up at patients and their families.

"It is just incredible. It really is just something," Reiman said. "I get goose bumps just talking about it. It's something that those kids are really looking forward to since they woke up this morning."

Local perspective:

One grandfather was walking for his granddaughter Vivian, who was excited for the walk.

"She had three open heart surgeries, but she’s doing great now," he said.

Dig deeper:

Kari Millican works at Phoenix Children’s and has started bringing her family along for the walk.

"It means so much, you know, just to see the children and families up there in the hospital know that they have an event like this, that they can look down upon and see the support of the community is incredible," said Millican.

This includes her two sons, Maxwell and Charlie, who have both been treated at the hospital in the past.

"They can go through some really hard times," said Maxwell.

"Yeah, it’s just great giving them hope," Charlie said.

Because while free, for these families at Phoenix Children's, that hope can be priceless.

"It’s just as a reminder that there's life beyond being in the hospital and there's a world out there waiting for you that you know, you can return, and that's something that's just really valuable for everyone," Millican said.

Why you should care:

All the money raised at the event will go toward patients and their families at Phoenix Children's.