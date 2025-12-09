Tempe seeks public input on speed limit reductions

The Brief The city of Tempe is considering a 5 mph reduction in speed limits across seven street corridors to match changing traffic patterns, including increased residential and pedestrian use. Tempe Traffic Engineer Cathy Hollow stated that while the reduction may not stop crashes, it is intended to "reduce the severity and fatalities," and the city is currently seeking public input via an online survey.



The city of Tempe is considering lowering the speed limit by 5 mph on several street corridors and is asking for public input on the proposal.

What we know:

Like many rapidly growing Valley cities, Tempe's streets are undergoing significant changes, some becoming more residential, pedestrian-friendly and supportive of public transit.

The city says the speed limit adjustments are necessary to match the changing character of the roadways. Tempe Traffic Engineer Cathy Hollow confirmed the city is proposing speed reductions on seven corridors throughout the city.

The proposed changes would affect streets like Guadalupe Road, where resident Regina White says the area has become increasingly congested since she moved there 30 years ago.

"It was so busy. It's a residential area. It's a lot of people at the gym, and it's really congested now, a lot worse than what it was back when there was a grocery store there," White said. "There's always accidents."

That stretch of Guadalupe Road—from Kyrene Road to the east city limit—is one of the proposed zones for the speed reduction.

Hollow noted that the main reason for the changes is to adjust speeds to complement the changing function of the roads, such as Roosevelt, where the upcoming Kyrene Roosevelt Project will encourage more walking and biking.

Dig deeper:

While Tempe has reportedly seen a decline in serious and fatal crashes in recent years, Hollow said the city still sees too many accidents.

"Motorcycle crashes are up," Hollow said, explaining that while reducing speed limits won't necessarily lessen the number of crashes, "it reduces the severity and fatalities."

White is in favor of the suggested changes. However, resident Kraig Miller wants more data before forming an opinion.

"I think that's what's most important, is that we let the data do the talking, rather than just make arbitrary changes," Miller said. "If we have data that suggests raising and or lowering it, I'm all in favor of it."

The city has posted an online survey, where more than 300 people have already weighed in, to collect opinions on the plan.

What you can do:

Click here to learn more about the potential changes, and click here to let the city of Tempe know your thoughts.