Phoenix Police investigating man's death following workplace incident

The Brief A man is dead following a workplace incident, according to Phoenix Police. The incident happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Durango Street. Police say a non-criminal death investigation is underway.



Phoenix Police say a non-criminal investigation is underway, after a man died following an incident at his workplace.

What we know:

According to a brief statement, officers were sent at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 8 to a business in the area of 35th Avenue and Durango Street.

"Officers arrived and located an adult man with life-threatening injuries and began life saving measures," read a portion of the statement. "Phoenix Fire arrived and transported the man to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries."

What we don't know:

In their statement, Phoenix Police did not elaborate on what led to the deadly incident.

Area where the incident happened