Phoenix Police investigating man's death following workplace incident
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a non-criminal investigation is underway, after a man died following an incident at his workplace.
What we know:
According to a brief statement, officers were sent at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 8 to a business in the area of 35th Avenue and Durango Street.
"Officers arrived and located an adult man with life-threatening injuries and began life saving measures," read a portion of the statement. "Phoenix Fire arrived and transported the man to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries."
What we don't know:
In their statement, Phoenix Police did not elaborate on what led to the deadly incident.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.