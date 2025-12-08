Allison Feldman murder trial resumes after Thanksgiving break

The Brief Allison Feldman was found murdered inside her Scottsdale home in 2015. Police used familial DNA to link Ian Mitcham to the crime. Following a lengthy Thanksgiving break, the trial resumes on Dec. 8.



The murder trial of Allison Feldman resumes on Dec. 8 following an extended Thanksgiving break.

The backstory:

Ian Mitcham is charged with the 2015 killing of Feldman, who was found dead inside her Scottsdale home.

The case is the first time familial DNA has been used to connect a suspect to a murder in Arizona.

Despite what prosecutors say is a mountain of forensic evidence linking Mitcham to the crime, the motive for the killing is unknown. The defense claims Mitcham didn't know Feldman and that a local pharmacist is responsible for her death.

It's unclear if the pharmacist will be called to testify in the trial.

