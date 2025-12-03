Dump truck dashcam captures Tesla driving wrong way in Scottsdale collision

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A newly released video shows a Tesla driving into opposing traffic on Cactus Road in Scottsdale, colliding head-on with a dump truck and triggering a chain-reaction crash that ended with the dump truck striking a block wall. The drivers of both the Tesla and the dump truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The Tesla driver was cited for driving left of center and failing to control speed, though impairment and speed were not considered factors.



Newly released video shows the moment a Tesla drove into opposing traffic in Scottsdale, triggering a chain-reaction crash that sent a dump truck into another car and then a wall.

What we know:

It happened near 74th Street and Cactus Road on Dec. 2, the police department said.

"Based on the initial investigation, the driver of the Tesla was originally traveling eastbound on Cactus Road before veering left and driving the wrong way into the westbound lanes of Cactus Road, where it collided head-on with the dump truck in the curb lane. The dump truck then veered left into a Nissan Maxima (sideswipe), which was driving next to it, before continuing south across the eastbound lanes of Cactus Rd into and through the residential wall," investigators said.

Both the drivers of the Tesla and dump truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash.

The Tesla driver was cited for reportedly driving left of center and failing to control their speed to avoid a collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the area where the crash happened

Footage of the crash released

On Dec. 2, the driver of the dump truck released footage from inside the truck, showing the moment the Tesla drove head-on into it.

With a shattered windshield, the truck crashes into a sedan before crashing into an assisted living home's block wall.