Scottsdale officer injured during collision while responding to call

The Brief A Scottsdale police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning while responding to a separate call. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries; the other driver was not seriously hurt. The cause of the collision and who was at fault are currently under investigation.



A Scottsdale police officer was injured during a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning while responding to a call, according to the police department.

What we know:

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, an officer was involved in a crash at Osborn Road and Drinkwater Boulevard while responding to another call.

The officer suffered minor injuries, while police said the driver in the other vehicle was not seriously injured. That driver was evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital.

However, the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The intersection was closed for roughly four hours as police investigated the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the collision, and who was at fault. No identities have been released at this time.

Map of the collision location.