FBI searching for alleged double murder suspect with ties to Arizona

The Brief Samuel Ramirez, Jr. is being sought by the FBI for the alleged May 2023 double murder of two women in Washington. A federal warrant was issued for Ramirez, Jr., who has known ties to Arizona (Lake Havasu City), California, Nevada, and Mexico. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.



The FBI is searching for a double murder suspect, who is on the run, with ties to Arizona.

The backstory:

FBI Seattle is looking for Samuel Ramirez, Jr., who they say is allegedly involved in the murders of two women back in May 2023. A third person was also injured. The incident happened on May 21 at the Stars bar and Grill in Federal Way, Washington.

Following the deadly shootings, Ramirez reportedly fled to Lake Havasu City. His parents later drove him into Tijuana, Mexico on May 23.

The next day, an arrest warrant was issued by the King County Superior Court, locating in Washington, after Ramirez Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder.

What we know:

On Nov. 14, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued in Seattle after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Along with his ties to Lake Havasu City, he is also linked to Compton, California, Las Vegas, and Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico.

The FBI described him as a brown-eyed, black-haired Hispanic and white man, weighing 200 pounds and standing at 6 feet tall. He has several tattoos on his body, including the face of a lion on his right wrist and forearm.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ FBI Seattle

Ramirez Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Ramirez Jr.'s whereabouts, arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact your local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate, or submit an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.