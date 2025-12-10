Explosives seized following Apache Junction incident: PD

article

The Brief Apacje Junction Police officials say they seized dynamite from a person following an incident. The incident happened in the area of Apache Trail and Ocotillo Drive.



Officials with the Apache Junction Police Department have detailed an incident that led to their seizing of explosives on Dec. 10.

What we know:

In a statement, police said officers were sent to the area of Apache Trail and Ocotillo Drive for reports of what was described as a "subject in crisis."

"Officers took time to build rapport with the individual, providing reassurance and support that helped de-escalate the situation," read a portion of the statement. "Through this interaction, they were able to connect the individual with appropriate mental health services, and they were transported to crisis healthcare without incident."

Dig deeper:

Police said during their conversation, the individual revealed that they had dynamite in their vehicle.

"In response to this information, officers requested assistance from the City of Mesa Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to properly assess and handle the materials," officials wrote. "Following a thorough investigation, the explosive materials were located and safely seized by the Mesa Police Department EOD."

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Area where the incident happened