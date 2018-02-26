Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat
On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.
Horse-driven stagecoach slams into cars
Authorities say two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction when a horse-drawn stagecoach slammed into multiple vehicles.
HARD TIMES: Family of seven calls a tent in the desert home
A family of seven is calling a tent in the desert near Apache Junction home, after falling on hard times. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Elementary School Principal in Apache Junction arrested, accused of luring teen girls online
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a 59-year-old school principal in Apache Junction, accused of luring teen girls online. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Man has fond memories of Apache Junction restaurant that burnt down
FOX 10's Matt Galka spoke with a man who married his wife in February at an Apache Junction restaurant that went up in flames Tuesday.
Apache Junction woman finds one of her pigs who went missing following a flooding
After flash flooding in Apache Junction, a family is missing their pigs. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
MONSOON 2017: Heavy rain, flooding hits the East Valley
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley as we're heavy seeing rain on Monday morning.
Possible heat-related deaths in Apache Junction
The heat may have played a role in the deaths of two people. The couple was found dead in their home in a retirement community. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Sheriffs: Heat may be to blame in death of elderly couple
Police say heat may be to blame in the death of an Apache Junction elderly couple.
3 Louisiana men arrested in Arizona in assault, robbery case
Authorities say three Louisiana men are facing several felony charges in Arizona including aggravated assault, kidnapping and armed robbery. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Veterinarian uses acupuncture to ease pain
Many people turn to acupuncture for pain management, but did you know your pet can benefit from it too? FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.