Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat video

Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat

On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.

Horse-driven stagecoach slams into cars video

Horse-driven stagecoach slams into cars

Authorities say two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo in Apache Junction when a horse-drawn stagecoach slammed into multiple vehicles.