Apache Junction fire forces home evacuations

A fully engulfed structure fire in Apache Junction required a response from Apache Junction Police, Superstition Fire Department and the Mesa Fire Department on Saturday night.

The fire forced the closure of Goldfield Road between 13th Street and Broadway Road. It reopened around 8:45 p.m.

The location was about one mile north of U.S. 60.

With high winds in the area, homes to the north of the structure were evacuated as a progressive safety measure.

No further information was provided.

Map of where the fire broke out: