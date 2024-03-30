Apache Junction fire forces home evacuations

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Apache Junction fire forces home evacuations

March 30, 2024
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A fully engulfed structure fire in Apache Junction required a response from Apache Junction Police, Superstition Fire Department and the Mesa Fire Department on Saturday night.

The fire forced the closure of Goldfield Road between 13th Street and Broadway Road. It reopened around 8:45 p.m.

The location was about one mile north of U.S. 60.

With high winds in the area, homes to the north of the structure were evacuated as a progressive safety measure.

No further information was provided.

Map of where the fire broke out: