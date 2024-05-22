Kensington Palace offers update on Kate Middleton; Casitas law passes in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a health update on Kate Middleton to an 18-year-old arrested for murder in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
1. Kensington Palace shared an update on Kate Middleton's cancer battle
Kensington Palace offered an update on Kate Middleton’s plans to return to her royal duties after sharing news of her cancer diagnosis in March.
2. Arizona has a new law on casitas or auxiliary dwelling units
A recent ASU study found Arizona is short 270,000 homes. A new law aims to solve that problem, but some are skeptical about what it means.
3. Red Lobster shares message with fans after filing for bankruptcy
Despite its bankruptcy filing, Red Lobster wrote a letter to its fans with a clear message about the future: it’s not going anywhere.
4. 18-year-old arrested for murder in west Phoenix
An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man in west Phoenix.
5. DUI driver hits and kills man in south Phoenix
A 64-year-old man is in trouble after police say he was driving under the influence when he struck and killed a man in the road on Tuesday night in south Phoenix.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
High temperatures reached 95 degrees as winds are picking up in Arizona.