DUI driver hits and kills man in the road, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - A 64-year-old man is in trouble after police say he was driving under the influence when he struck and killed a man in the road on Tuesday night in south Phoenix.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on May 21 near 16th Street and Broadway Road.
"Detectives responded and took over the investigation. Initial information was learned that the victim was walking in the roadway when a truck driving south on 16th Street hit him," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.
The victim died at the scene. He's only been identified as a man.
"The driver of the truck, Steven Muniz, stayed on scene and was processed for driving under the influence and issued a criminal citation," Sgt. Bower said.
No more information is available.