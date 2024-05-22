DUI driver hits and kills man in the road, Phoenix Police say

A 64-year-old man is in trouble after police say he was driving under the influence when he struck and killed a man in the road on Tuesday night in south Phoenix.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on May 21 near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

"Detectives responded and took over the investigation. Initial information was learned that the victim was walking in the roadway when a truck driving south on 16th Street hit him," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

The victim died at the scene. He's only been identified as a man.

"The driver of the truck, Steven Muniz, stayed on scene and was processed for driving under the influence and issued a criminal citation," Sgt. Bower said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: