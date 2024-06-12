Expand / Collapse search
Here's why VAI Resort in Glendale won't open on time

Updated  June 12, 2024 2:42pm MST
Rendering of VAI Resort article

Rendering of VAI Resort (City of Glendale)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Developers of the billion-dollar VAI Resort property have delayed the opening again.

The resort, including a Mattel Adventure Park, is being built near State Farm stadium just off of Loop 101.

Construction started back in 2021 when the project was known as The Crystal Lagoon.

The VAI Resort website now says the resort will open in phases in 2025.

Once completed, it will feature 1,200 hotel suites and rooms, a 52,000-square-foot party island and several theme parks.

The website for the Mattel Adventure Park still has an opening date of late 2024.

A portion of VAI Resorts statement read, "We added some exciting elements to the property as the concept evolved that require additional time to finalize."

The resort was supposed to open this year.

Read the full statement from June 12:

"As VAI continues to evolve into the premiere luxury entertainment destination in the Phoenix area, we have inevitably experienced some delays in our timeline. We added some exciting elements to the property as the concept evolved that require additional time to finalize. We will be announcing these developments soon and look forward to sharing more details with you. We are committed to creating the best experience possible for our future guests, and building something that has never been seen in the hospitality space takes time. Our progress is evident, and we’re excited to share more news, as we continue to partner with some of the most reputable names in entertainment and food & beverage. Currently, we plan to open our doors through a phased opening in 2025 and look forward to debuting what is certain to be one of the most innovative concepts in the world."